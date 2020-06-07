JONES, Naomi

JONES - Naomi Naomi Jones passed away on May 26, 2020 at Beechwood Homes in Getzville, NY. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, she was predeceased by her loving husband E. William Jones; her parents Alfred L. and Mildred Pauline (Snyder) Frost; and by seven brothers and one sister. Naomi is survived by her son, William Jones (Bonnie), Lewes, DE; her two granddaughters, Autumn Jones, Altamonte Springs, FL and Shannon Licygiewicz (Dominik), Selkirk, NY; one great-grandson, Nolen Licygiewicz; and her sister, Barbara Huetter, Tonawanda, NY. Private funeral arrangements will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com