Sabres' Jack Eichel should be frustrated, and history shows why

Jack Eichel is fed up with watching everyone else in the Stanley Cup playoffs. So are fans of the Buffalo Sabres.

If you agree with the notion the Sabres are wasting some of their captain's fine years early in his career, history backs up your viewpoint.

Eichel has played five seasons spanning 354 games without reaching the postseason. He's produced in that time, with 137 goals and 337 points. And he's coming off his best season yet with a career-high 36 goals and 78 points.

But the Sabres' playoff drought is now at nine seasons, one shy of equaling the NHL record. That puts Eichel, the reward for the Sabres' infamous 2014-15 tank season, at 0-for-5. Not many star players in modern NHL times have endured that kind of start to their careers.

Consider:

• Not a single skater in the Hockey Hall of Fame whose career began in the post-1967 expansion era has missed the playoffs in the first five years of his career. Not one.

• Among the top 50 scorers of all time, none of them went 0-for-5, either.

• Among the top 50 active scorers, only Arizona's Taylor Hall and Los Angeles' Dustin Brown played on teams that failed to make the playoffs for that long after coming into the league. Brown eventually found success by captaining the Kings to Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014, while Hall is scheduled to make just his second playoff trip in 10 seasons this summer with the Coyotes.

• Among No. 2 overall draft picks since the Sabres were born in 1970, only one NHL player has played more career games than Eichel without reaching the playoffs – and it's linemate Sam Reinhart. He's played in 400 since the Sabres selected him at No. 2 behind Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad in 2014.

Eichel turns 24 on Oct. 28, which will be several weeks before the Sabres open the 2020-21 season, and hasn't come to close to winning a Cup. Among current NHL stars, Chicago's Patrick Kane and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby were 21 when they won their first titles. Chicago's Jonathan Toews was 22 and Los Angeles' Drew Doughty was 23. Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos was 21 when he made his first Eastern Conference final and 25 when he reached his first Cup final in 2015 but lost that series to Chicago and hasn't been back.

Go back to the start of the franchise and it only took the Sabres five years from their birth in 1970 to get the Cup final, in which they fell two wins shy of beating Philadelphia in 1975.

"You want to bring the playoffs back to Buffalo, do it for the fans because they’ve been so loyal to us through all the ups and downs the last few years," Eichel told The Buffalo News at the NHL Player Media Tour last fall in Chicago. "They’ve been one of the only constants. They deserve it as a fan base and a city, and you almost think as an organization we deserve it ourselves a little bit, too."

Plenty of change

In Ralph Krueger, Eichel is already playing for his third coach. Jason Botterill is his second general manager and his status is tenuous heading into next season. GM Tim Murray, who drafted Eichel at No. 2 overall in 2015, brought in veterans Ryan O'Reilly, Evander Kane, Robin Lehner and Jamie McGinn to try to speed up Buffalo's rebuilding process, but the plan didn't work.

Botterill has tried a more patient approach built around youth. The results have been no better, including a 31st-place finish in 2018 after which the Sabres drafted Rasmus Dahlin. The Sabres had 81 points in Eichel's rookie season, a 27-point improvement, but haven't broken 80 since.

The only way they got within a win of the playoffs this season was the NHL's shift to a 24-team format in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. If it was a normal 16-team tournament, the Sabres weren't close. Again.

One player simply doesn't make the kind of difference in hockey that he can in the NBA or baseball. Eichel averaged around 22 minutes per game this season, the most of his career but still just more than a third of total game time. He can't be expected to push that total much higher over the course of an 82-game season.

The Sabres have no choice but to keep trying to build the right team around Eichel.

"Without it being simple, it really is that straightforward," said former Calgary GM Craig Button, the longtime TSN and NHL Network analyst. "It's a demonstration by management that you're willing to do the things you need to do and surround him and add players that can help him.

"Players don't form the team. Players are part of the team you form as management. You have to be able to bring in players that the other players see and can say, 'That helps us.' "

When he spoke to the media on his end-of-season Zoom call, Eichel said he thought Botterill needed to bring in more veteran players. The weight of all his annual spring inactivity is clearly weighing on Eichel.

"Listen, I'm fed up with the losing, and I'm fed up and I'm frustrated," Eichel said in comments that made waves across North America. "It's definitely not an easy pill to swallow right now. It's been a tough couple of months. It's been a tough five years with where things have went."

Iginla had similar career path

The "fed-up rant" was no surprise to reporters on the call, many of whom have seen Eichel's anger after some of the Sabres' losses. And it was no surprise within the organization, either, as Eichel's views are routinely solicited and he's not shy about expressing them.

It's impossible to blame the Sabres' woes on Eichel. Sure, he showed immaturity at times in his first two seasons and his negative opinion of Dan Bylsma was a key factor in the team's decision to dismiss Eichel's first NHL coach.

Though there is always an argument to be made that great players lift those around them better, Eichel hasn't been blessed with a talent-stocked lineup around him enough of the time for the Sabres to make a dent in the standings.

But especially this season, the Sabres got what they expected on draft night in 2015. After quickly becoming the keynote player on his own team, Eichel pushed into the realm of the NHL's elite in 2019-20, finishing the truncated regular season eighth in the league with a career-high 36 goals and 10th in points (78). If the season were played to his conclusion, he was on pace for 43 goals and 93 points.

Eichel set a career high with 1.15 points per game, the highest scoring rate by a Sabre since Daniel Briere (1.17) in 2006-07. His 0.53 goals per game was the highest since Thomas Vanek (0.55) in 2008-09. And Eichel finished the season by joining Vanek and Rick Martin as the only Sabres to score 20 or more goals in each of their first five years.

"There's frustration as a fan at times when you see some of the bad body language at the start of his career, some things I went through myself," former Sabres captain Michael Peca said earlier this season. "But the development side of me understands Jack's growth because you can see the work he's put into it.

"When I speak to my son, my friends, they all talk about the goals he scores. I bring up the way he plays away from the puck, the turnovers he creates by moving his feet and getting in the right position. The extra work he's put in. Those are the things that lead to him getting all the offense."

Among modern NHL players, Eichel's struggle to reach the postseason might be most closely associated with longtime Calgary winger Jarome Iginla. Drafted No. 11 overall by Dallas in 1995 and then traded to the Flames for Joe Nieuwendyk, Iginla was a rare player who made his NHL debut in the playoffs by appearing in two games for the Flames against Chicago in 1996.

Iginla then endured the next seven years out of the playoffs as Calgary struggled to escape the nether regions of the Pacific and Northwest Divisions. The breakthrough finally came in year eight, when the Flames advanced to Game 7 of the 2004 Cup final before losing at Tampa Bay.

Button, who was player personnel director for Dallas in 1999 when the Stars beat the Sabres to win the Cup, was Calgary's GM from 2000-2003. And he had many talks with Iginla in those three seasons.

"You have to spend time with them, but it's the actions that matter," Button said. "It's adding players that are as determined and competitive. There's very few players you're going to find that are better than Jack Eichel or more determined than Jack Eichel. Same with Jarome, in terms of their talents and determination and desire. You have to have players who will come in and dig in with him and be competitive with them."

Button said Iginla never wanted out of Calgary. Eichel, who is signed through 2026 at $10 million per season, is similarly steadfast at being committed to Buffalo.

"Jarome was passionate, determined and all he cared about was winning," Button said. "At different times, people would say Jarome wanted out. Well I'll tell you, Jarome never wanted out. Jarome wanted to be part of the solution. But he couldn't be that by himself. You have to help him out. Same with Jack."

Lemieux struggled as savior

In modern NHL times, Detroit's Marcel Dionne missed the playoffs all four of his seasons with the Red Wings (1972-75) before forcing a trade to Los Angeles, where he signed a five-year, $1.5 million contract that was the richest in league history at the time.

Quebec's Joe Sakic and Hartford's Ron Francis were stars who also missed the playoffs in their first four seasons but moved on to new locales to win two Stanley Cups apiece in Colorado and Pittsburgh.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid, drafted one spot ahead of Eichel, will be going to the playoffs this summer for the second time in his five seasons but has only won one series. The most notable franchise savior type to struggle to see the postseason was Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux.

Drafted No. 1 in 1984 after an epic tank that saw the Penguins finish the '83-84 season with just 38 points, Lemieux was an instant star as he piled up 215 goals and 516 points in his team's first four seasons – but didn't make the playoffs in any of them.

It took a long time to escape the tank and get enough players around Lemieux. The Penguins made the postseason in his fifth year, losing in the second round of the 1989 playoffs in a Game 7 showdown with Philadelphia.

They slipped out of the postseason again in 1990 as Lemieux missed 21 games with back trouble and an overtime goal by Sabres defenseman Uwe Krupp in the regular season finale left the Pens one point shy of the New York Islanders.

Lemieux's breakthrough finally happened in his seventh and eighth seasons as the Penguins won back-to-back Cups.

"All those years certainly drove home the point to him that hockey is a team sport and one guy can't do it," said Hall of Famer writer Dave Molinari, who covered Lemieux's early years for the Pittsburgh Press. "I believe that Sabres really are in a much better position than Pittsburgh was at that point. It bothered him quite a bit, but I think he knew what he was getting into once he was here for a while.

"I don't know that anybody can really appreciate the depth of the disaster from the outside. Once he was here and could see what he was surrounded by, he got it pretty quickly that it wasn't going to be a quick fix."

The Penguins built slowly. Molinari joked that the best thing to happen from the Krupp overtime goal was that the playoff miss allowed the Penguins to draft Jaromir Jagr. They traded with the Sabres for goalie Tom Barrasso, added other veterans Bryan Trottier, Larry Murphy and Paul Coffey, and Lemieux finally had help,.

"I'm sure he was frustrated, but he's always been a really quiet guy," Molinari said of Lemieux, now the Penguins' owner for three more Cup titles since 2009. "I'm sure he probably went home a few times and slammed a door or something but wouldn't say anything publicly. You could see a steady progression in what the team was building. The supporting cast was strengthened every year."

The Sabres are still trying to do that, and the pressure on Eichel to be the sole force at center was ramped up by Botterill's ill-fated trade of O'Reilly to St. Louis in 2018.

The version of Eichel whom the Sabres saw this season was a complete player, a 200-foot center who was equally adept at both ends of the ice and much more able to take on matchups against other teams' top lines.

"Honestly, it was just a matter of time. ... There wasn't much different from him. Maybe it was just a year older, a year more mature and he just took off," Reinhart said. "We’ve all seen glimpses of it for most games that he’s played, but this year it was every game. It was great to see, great to be a part of for sure."

The Sabres need a lot more from others. Jeff Skinner slumped to 14 goals this season. Their forward depth is minimal. Prospect Dylan Cozens needs to have immediate impact. And Botterill needs to find more outside talent. One player, no matter how wondrous Eichel's skill, isn't enough.

"Lemieux's case underscores this," said Molinari, still on the Penguins beat these days for DKPittsburghsports.com. "Joe Sakic walked into a pretty sad situation in Quebec, too. It's a team game. One guy can't do it. If Mario Lemieux can't do it on his own, it's not realistic to expect Connor McDavid to do it, let alone Jack Eichel. And they're great players.

"That said, I'm surprised that the Sabres are still in the situation that they're in. I thought they'd be farther along the curve than they are, but I don't think they're very far away anymore, either."

TSN's Button agrees. And it helps that the Sabres already have the star to build around.

"Players who know how to win, older players, can have a big influence on Jack Eichel," Button said. "Same with Rasmus Ristolainen, someone coming in like Dylan Cozens.

"Go down the line of those young players and keep working with them and keep helping them and that's what needs to happen in Buffalo."