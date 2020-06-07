Western New York is in the middle of reopening. But things are far from normal – and there's no guarantee that we will ever get back to the world we knew before anyone heard of Covid-19.

Stores are reopening, but will shoppers want to shop?

Car dealers are letting buyers back into their showrooms, but with unemployment at record highs, how many consumers will buy?

Realtors are starting to show houses again, with fewer restrictions. But with so much uncertainty about how long the coronavirus outbreak will keep a lid on so much of the economy and, as a result, raising doubts about the long-term security of paychecks for so many of us, who will make what usually is the biggest single purchase of our lives?

Factories are scaling up again. But who is buying what they make? Are suppliers making the parts and components that the factories need to get production going?

So many questions. And it's only now that we will start to find out the answers. It will be months – and maybe well into next year and beyond – before we really know for sure.

"How long this economic downturn will last depends on how quickly the economy can be reopened and how quickly consumers return to their typical spending behavior," Canisius College economists George Palumbo, Mark Zaporowski and Julie Anna Golebiewski said in a new report on the local economy.

Zaporowski thinks there could be a gush of spending as the reopening expands, with consumers rushing to shop and spend after being cooped up for the better part of the spring.

"Consumers have had nowhere to spend their money," he said. "There could be an explosion in consumer spending."

But that doesn't mean it will last, especially as consumers wrap up their initial wave of buying and the impact of pay cuts and lost income hits home – and the looming loss of the $600 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit at the end of July draws closer.

Nationally, the May jobs report on Friday offered hope for a faster recovery. But the job gains nationally were fueled mostly by workers going back to their jobs in fields like leisure and hospitality and construction, along with education and health services and retail.

All those fields are only now starting to take the first steps to reopen here, so the recovery in the Buffalo Niagara region already is running behind.

When the outbreak began to hit home back in February and March, the hope was it would be a quick, temporary shutdown and that everything would bounce right back in a matter of weeks.

That's not happening.

Small businesses, which had a lifeline from the federal government with forgivable loans that hinged on keeping workers on their payroll, are fast approaching the time when that money runs out, but the reopening rules allow only limited operations, which likely means limited sales and a reduced need for workers.

"A lot of businesses that are open now are under the threat of closure," said Dottie Gallagher, the president of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Stores are starting to reopen, but they're doing it with limits on the number of shoppers allowed inside and with reduced staffing levels. Many of the national chains haven't reopened yet, and others, like Pier 1, are reopening only to hold going out of business sales.

The coronavirus outbreak has pushed other chains into bankruptcy. Tuesday Morning said after filing for bankruptcy in late May that it is closing its Amherst store in the Eastview Plaza. JC Penney plans to close more than 240 stores, including its store in Batavia. AMC Theaters, which runs the Market Arcade cinemas downtown, this week said it could have as much as $2.4 billion in losses during the first three months of this year and warned that it might not be able to continue as a "going concern" as its movie houses remain closed and no revenue is coming in.

Travel remains a trickle of what it once was, leaving local hotels in the lurch. Hyatt Hotels is trying to pull the plug on its ties to the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. The Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga this week told State Labor Department officials that the 110 temporary furloughs it made in March now are permanent layoffs.

Schools are closed through the summer and it isn't clear whether they will reopen in the fall. Think about what that means for thousands of bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians. Think of what it means for colleges. They hope to reopen, but things likely will be different if they are, potentially with fewer students living in dorm rooms. Think of the businesses around those college campuses that rely on students who may not come back anytime soon.

There won't be any concerts. The Erie County Fair is canceled. So is the Taste of Buffalo and the Allentown Art Festival, which would have been just a week away in a normal year. Dozens of smaller – but significant – events that pumped a lot of money into the local economy aren't happening this year, from Canal Fest in Tonawanda to the Lewiston Jazz Festival and the Eden Corn Festival.

Don't underestimate the impact that those cancellations have. In Eden, money raised from parking cars helps fund the district's athletic programs. Churches and fire companies rely on their sales from their food tents to fund a big part of their operations during the year. The alternative: Find new funding in a tough economy or cut back.

And the hole the coronavirus blasted in the Buffalo Niagara economy is deeper than it is most other place. Our official April unemployment rate of 19.2% – economists say the true rate is closer to 25% – was higher than it was in nearly 90% of the nation's 368 biggest metro areas, according to data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One bright spot: The number of workers filing jobless claims last week fell by more than half to its lowest level since the lockdown began. Workers across the region, who over the past month had been filing for unemployment benefits at a rate that was roughly 10 times higher than a year ago, filed at a pace that was only four times higher last week, the State Labor Department reported.

So the reality is that the reopening is happening in baby steps, rather than a sprint.

All that means we need to think of the recovery in terms of months, not weeks. Maybe even longer than six to 10 months, Zaporowski said.

"Six to 10 months? I don't think things are going to turn around that quickly," he warned.