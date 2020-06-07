HUNTER, Nolford "Bob"

age 97, of Buffalo, NY, exchanged time for eternity on June 4, 2020. Nolford was born on July 16, 1922 to the late Matthew Hunter and Susie Prince in Bessemer, Alabama. On June 24, 1961 he married Rosa L. Powers. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1947. Nolford, after 31 years retired as a Crane Operator for General Motors Corporation. He is survived by his wife, children, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alan R. Core Funeral Home.