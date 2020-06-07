Humans should listen to lessons from nature

By Shirley Palmerton

A river runs through our lives, only nature knows where it’s going or what obstacles it will encounter.

We have all likely seen how a mother hen spreads her wings to have her little chicks run under them in times of bad weather or fear. Many mothers and dads are now opening their arms to take their children in this time of crisis. That is the only place they may feel secure. Our arms must reach out to them.

Birds build their nests twig by twig. It’s a place where their eggs are hatched and their little beaks open up to be fed. Children nowadays open up their mouths to be fed. That’s what mothers and dads are there for, to feed them and make them feel secure.

Trees grow big and strong, able to weather storms of all kinds. It takes one weed to start to climb up that trunk, others join it and after a while, it’s stopping the growth of the tree. That’s what it’s like to have a bad person move into our neighborhood and they try to change the ones we love into something different. It’s like a weed, we must stop that before it takes over the lives of the ones we love.

On television we see stories of animals that remember someone that took care of them when they were alone. Often someone helped the animal when they were sick or hurt. Years later we see them running to the person; they remember who was there when they needed help. How many people are going to remember those that took care of them now?

I’ve seen flowers of all colors next to each other created by nature. They are so beautiful, living out their existence during their time. Why can’t we who are of so many colors live together and be beautiful?

Dogs and cats want to be adopted and cared for in someone’s home. Our young ones are cared for in our homes. How much love are they showing to us taking care of them? Many remember and help take care of us when we are older.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be like a bird and just fly? Birds are free to build nests where they want to, eat a bug or a fish, or part of something that has passed into the next world. To fly as high as they want, never looking down at the world or having a care what’s happening there. How many of us would like to be a bird?

Fruit trees are miraculous. Starting in the fall, they lose all their leaves and stand strong through the winter. In the spring leaves start to show, then blossoms, then buds. The buds turn into fruit and produce wonderful things to pick and eat. How do they know how to do that?

Nature helps farmers produce all we need to eat and live. We take them all for granted, but there they are, working day and night to produce what we need to eat to live.

Do we appreciate the lessons of nature? We stand strong through growing up, creating children, and teach them to stand strong and grow up and get on with their lives. We get to our older lives then see what happens.

I love to sit by a creek and watch the water flow by. Our lives are like that – are we going to get hung up on something that has fallen into our creek or are we going to float on by.

Nature struggles but makes it – we should too.

Shirley Palmerton, of Eden, dreams of being free as a bird.