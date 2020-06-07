HORVATH, Paul G.

HORVATH - Paul G. Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Potratz) Horvath; devoted father of Beverly (Steven Converse) Majewski, Audrey (Brian) Janowsky, David (Sarah) Horvath and Brian (Katja Schulze) Horvath; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Ryan, Cara, Cole and Phoebe; loving son of the late Andrew Horvath and Elizabeth Leiva; dear brother of the late Andrew (Barbara) Horvath and the late Robert (Margaret) Horvath; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to current social gathering limitations, visitation and services will be privately attended by family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Paul was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, retiree of Bethlehem Steel and a former N.Y.S. Trooper. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com