HOFFMAN, Jean P.F. (Feeterman)

HOFFMAN - Jean P.F. (nee Feeterman)

June 3, 2020, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of Albert W. Hoffman; dear mother of Colleen (Timothy) Degenhardt and Sheila Strobel; former mother-in-law of Timothy Strobel; loving grandmother of Thomas Arthur, Serena Lynn and Alexander Arthur; sister of Morris Feeterman and Bernice (late Jack) Welch. Due to the current health restrictions, a private burial service was held in Boxwood Cemetery, Medina, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Jean was a former worker at Calspan and a retired secretary at HSBC. Memorial contributions may be made to the PBS Channel. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.Knowing you is an honor and loving you is the ultimate, these have been the best years of my life. Love Albert.