HEYER, Jane L. (Huddleston)

HEYER - Jane L. (nee Huddleston)

Age 96, May 24, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Preceded in death by Chester D. Heyer; survived by sons, Thomas (Susan) Heyer and Jeffrey (Vicki) Heyer; grandchildren Shannen (John) Setlik, Christopher Heyer (Jill McDowell), Elizabeth (Troy) Roberts, Daniel (Anni) Heyer, and Kelly (Ryan) Cronin; great-grandchildren Abigail, Emma, Owen, Thomas and William Setlik, Brett McDowell, Ethan and Jacob Roberts. Jane was an LPN at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for 15 years. She attended St. Mark Lutheran Church and was a member of the East Aurora Bird Club, Kenmore Garden Club and Buffalo Ornithological Society. She was a world traveler, avid birder, enjoyed camping, sewing, and being with her family, "an' that". A memorial service will be held at a later date--"so there". As she was a longtime volunteer at Tifft Nature Preserve, the family would appreciate donations made to that organization in her memory. Share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com