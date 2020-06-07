HEUSINGER, Earle C., Sr.

Heusinger - Earle C., Sr. Of Buffalo, NY, May 31, 2020, beloved husband of the late Doreen Heusinger (nee Schnitzer); cherished father of Earle (Sylvia) Jr. and Timothy (Jacqueline) Heusinger; loving grandfather to SFC Earle C. Heusinger III (USA), Stephanie Lynn Waggoner (nee Heusinger), Garret Mark Heusinger, and Jason Adam Franklin; great-grandfather to Tasha, Lexi, and Logan Heusinger, Kyle and Brooke Waggoner; dearest brother to Joan Thiel and Harold (the late Ruth) Heusinger. A private service was held by the immediate family at Woodlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.hoyfuneralhome.com