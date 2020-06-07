HEISER, Richard F.

HEISER - Richard F. Age 82, died June 2, 2020 in Olean. He was the son of Edward and Alvina Christ Heiser, both formerly of Buffalo. He was an Air Force veteran and later worked Civil Service for the US Army prior to moving to Olean. Survived by several cousins, and companion of many years, Edith Walker of Shinglehouse, PA. No Services are being planned. Please read complete online obituary at www.oleanfuneralhome.com