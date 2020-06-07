GRYTTEN, Robert "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Grytten, age 81, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away at his home in Clyde, NC, on May 17, 2020. He attended Clarence High School. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Leif and Emma Grytten. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol; four sisters; Marlene Thibault of Park City, Utah; Karen Richardson of Brockport, NY; Judy Coburn of Phoenix, AZ; Susan Reese of St. George, UT; two sister-in-laws, Rose Marie Kellams and Linda Foster and one brother-in-law, Carl Messina; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was very artistic. He enjoyed making rustic furniture, photography and owned a candle making business, Mountain Troll Candles while living in North Carolina. He also enjoyed journalism and had a newsletter while living in Florida. No formal services are scheduled at this time. SMOKY MOUNTAIN CREMATIONS AND FUNERAL SERVICE of Clyde, NC, has a register at www.smokymountaincremations.com