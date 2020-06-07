GORDON, Michael P.

GORDON - Michael P. Age 51, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2020. Michael is survived by his twin brother, Edward Gordon; his children, Samantha, Joshua, Joseph, Gabriella, and Alessa Gordon; his stepchildren; his nephew; and many other relatives and friends that cared about him deeply. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary Kate Gordon. Michael was born in Buffalo, NY, on August 31, 1968. He was raised in Blasdell, NY and attended Frontier Central. He graduated from Canisius College in 2001 with a Master's Degree in Counseling and he was devoted to the mental health field for 20 years. He was a selfless father and loved all of his children and stepchildren unconditionally. He loved music and worked as a security guard, so that he could be surrounded by it as much as possible. He had a passion for motorcycles, sports, and tattoos; he loved to look like a tough guy. Michael touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to current gathering limitations, visitation and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention in Michael's memory. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, online guest registry, www.wattengel.com