GLODOWSKI, Shirley A. (Walters)

June 2, 2020, beloved wife of Arthur Glodowski; loving mother of Donna (Paul) Szymanski, Linda Glodowski, Larry Glodowski and Gary (Lisa) Glodowski; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of Lolly (Don) Hassett; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Committal Service in St. Matthew's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Shirley was a member of the Elma Home Bureau and an avid bowler. Arrangements made by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.