GIRLING - Rev. James B. Age 73 of the City of Tonawanda, passed away at his home on May 31, 2020. Husband of the late Roxanne (nee Dunlop) Girling and former husband of Dorothy Girling; father of Collin Girling and Dawn Mills; special grandfather of Faith (Jarrett) Parsell and best friend of Felecia (nee Fisher)(Louis) Noto. Rev. Girling was Pastor of Grove Street Christian Church in the City of Tonawanda for 22 years. He was not only an amazing and devoted Pastor but an amazing and devoted husband, man, grandfather and friend. He loved his people and his church. All he wanted to do is help people and love them. He was a friend of Bill Wi for over seven years. One of his favorite artist was Bob Marley. Carry on Jim's spirit with love. "Hallelujah" A future Celebration of Life at Grove Street Christian Church will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions in memory of Rev. Girling may be made to Grove Street Christian Church, 85 Grove Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com