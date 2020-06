GIERMATA, Robert J.

GIERMATA - Robert J. May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Adamski) Giermata; devoted and loving father to Robert S. (Racheal) Giermata; he cherished his dogs P-Nut and Pepe and his grand-dogs Cherry and Olivia. Private services. Donations in Robert's name may be made to Erie Co. SPCA. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com