Protesters march, chant, speak out at Saturday demonstration

Protesters crowded downtown Buffalo in the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday, June 6, 2020. They marched en masse to the Erie County Holding Center and County Court, chanting "Close this place" and "Shut it down" before returning to Niagara Square and marching to Johnson Park on the city's West Side. The continued to march throughout the city and Niagara Square through the evening.