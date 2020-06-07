Deaths Death Notices
FOSE, Robert J.
FOSE - Robert J. Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol A. (nee Milbrand) Fose; devoted father of Cheri (John) Truax, Bobbi (Terry) Farrell and Pam (Bruce) Brody; cherished grandfather of Shannon, Sarah, matthew, Zachary, Addie, and Tanner; loving son of the late Cecil Fose and Dorothy fose Daka; dear brother of the late William Fose and Patricia Caldiero; also survived by nieces, nephews, and his furry companions Aiden and Connor. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 como park blvd., cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
