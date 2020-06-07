FITCH, Dorothy J. (Barone)

Of Buffalo, NY, June 1, 2020. Dorothy was born and raised in Buffalo and was the beloved wife of the late John F. Fitch. She was a devoted mother to her four children, Mary Pat (Tim) Burke, Michael (Annette) Fitch, Ann Marie Fitch, and Kathleen (Pat) Tedesco. Dorothy was a loving grandma to her seven grandchildren, David and Andy Burke, Elizabeth and John Fitch, and Hannah, Colin and Andrew Tedesco. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sally Barone. Dorothy was predeceased by her two brothers, George Barone and Donald Barone MD, and her sister-in-law, Isabelle Barone. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy graduated from Lafayette High School in 1947 and received her bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Buffalo in 1951. Dorothy was an active parishioner of St. Joseph University Parish. For 27 years she was "Mrs. Fitch-School Secretary" at St. Joseph Elementary School. Dorothy was an awesome baker of both pies and Italian cookies. No one left her house around the holidays without a tray of cookies. She also inherited her father's green thumb and was very proud of her backyard gardens. Dorothy was a dedicated Buffalo sports fan and a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder for nearly 30 years. She was a very animated and vocal fan while watching the Bills and Sabres, and always hoped they would bring a championship to Buffalo. No prior visitation. Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Roswell Park Cancer Center (roswellpark.org). Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com