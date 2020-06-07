FISSLER, Auverne K. "Vern"

Of Cheektowaga, entered into eternal life with our Lord on June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William H. Knarr; devoted mother of Cheryl (Chuck) Lally, Rob (Traci) Fissler and David Fissler; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Rachel (Vincent), Victoria, and Ruby; dear sister of Ed (Sue) Bentley, Don (Carleen) Loveless, Sharon (late Larry) Boyce and the late Randall (Lynn) Bentley and the late Linda Connell; sister-in-law of Dawn (George) Weiskerger. Vern was a retired school bus driver and enjoyed outings with former coworkers and the Sweet Home girls. She was an active member of Union Road Community Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com