June 4, 2020, age 81, beloved husband of 56 years to Patricia (nee Venman) Fisher; devoted father of Scott (Jennifer) Fisher and Janel (Ted) Purvis; loving grandfather of Judson, Nolan and Matthew; dear brother of the late Judith Asquith; uncle of Ann (John) Condon and Susan Asquith; nephew of Norma Bissell. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Jud's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com