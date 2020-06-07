FIORELLA, Peter J., III

FIORELLA - Peter J., Iii of Williamsville, entered into rest June 4, 2020, Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Kennedy) Fiorella; devoted father of Peter J., Fiorella, IV and Katie Fiorella; loving son of Peter J. Fiorella, Jr. and the late Mildred A. (nee Billon) Fiorella; dear brother of John C. Fiorella; cherished nephew of John J. Fiorella; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to current social gathering limitations services will be privately attended by family. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a later date. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com