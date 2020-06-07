FAULKS, Janet G. (Harding)

Age 87, June 1, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Faulks; devoted mother of Richard J. (Patricia) Faulks and Paula L. (Richard) Oliveri; adored grandmother of Richard J. Oliveri II and Cassondra (Ryan) Dean; great-grandmother of Logan and Annabelle Dean; dear sister of the late Frances (late Ralph) Bettis, also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Janet grew up in Hartwood, Virginia. A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. To share online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com