Age 75 of North Tonawanda, May 31, 2020. Husband of Donna M. Evarts (nee Wright); father of Traci A. (Raymond) Mangold, Kevin M. (Susan) Evarts, Jennifer L. Guido and Brian C. (Molly) Evarts; grandfather of Sarah Mangold, Matthew Evarts, Julia Guido, Madison Evarts, Kelsey Guido, Ryan Evarts, Mason Evarts and Kaitlyn Evarts. Son of the late Gerald L. Evarts and Marie M. Evarts (nee Prince); brother of Donna (Ted) Siebert, the late Marcia Weller and Jeffrey Evarts. Graduated from Kenmore East High School Class of 1962. Retired after 23 years as a Senior Technical Service Specialist from Occidental Chemical Corporation in Grand Island with five patents for steel structure coatings. Loved baseball - playing, watching (Yankees fan), coaching, umpiring and managing, woodworking (step stools, toy boxes, wishing wells and train tables), cars (black '53 Ford convertible), stamp collecting and traveling to Europe for work.