Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 17.

ALDEN

• 417 Two Rod Road, Michael R. Shaw Jr. to Brittany R. Dudek; Matthew E. Dudek, $151,000.

AMHERST

• 36 Walton Drive, Alfred F. Luhr III; Micaela R. Luhr to Juliette M. Carbone; Robert C. Carbone, $495,000.

• 4099 Tonawanda Creek Road, Elizabeth J. Smith; Michael P. Smith to Kyle Hovak; Melissa M. Hovak, $441,500.

• 154 Mill Valley Court, Douglas J. Shiring; Virginia S. Shiring to James W. Lecuyer; Lindsey C. Lecuyer, $385,016.

• 237 Dan Troy Drive, Margaret L. Romanowich; William D. Romanowich to Yusef Burgos; Kristina Jackson; Yusef Jackson, $375,000.

• 450 Brantwood Road, Donald A. Vershay; Patricia B. Vershay to Marie Elaine Quinn, $370,000.

• 42 Deer Ridge Court, Dolores Morotchie; Ann Obyrne to Elizabeth Livanis; Alan Piatetsky, $292,000.

• 114 Miller Road, Rishi R. Joshi; Fnu Tamanna to Matos Juliana Schmitz Guarilha Costa, $291,000.

• 441 Sprucewood Terrace, Jeffrey F. Zimmer to Gregory Grattan; Jillian Grattan, $240,000.

• 148 Seabrook Drive, Nancy Feldman; Daryl Joseph; Eric Joseph; Rena M. Joseph to Jason J. Jelsovsky; Krista L. Jelsovsky, $195,000.

• 114 Hartford Road, Rachel E. Golz to Brendon Lee Dickman, $178,057.

• 43 Eagles Trace, John P. Bona to John Bona III; April M. Capozzi-Bona, $165,000.

• 329 Bernhardt Drive, Linda L. Maslona; Robert B. Maslona to David R. Maciejewski; Brittany L. Wright, $164,500.

• 77 Delta Road, Minna B. Collins to David L. May, $161,710.

• 1407 Charlesgate Circle, Shannon C. Sansone to Diane M. Wadhwani, $145,000.

• 905 Charlesgate Circle, Laura Jean Verity to Divya Padmanabha Alva; Sudhir Shetty, $136,000.

• 19 Limestone Dr14221, Christopher J. Reilley to Cobh Harbor Holdings LLC, $134,900.

• 620a Youngs Road, Deborah A. Bettison; Denise A. Maras; Albert R. Martin; James A. Martin; Mary Gruber Martin; Dona A. Sturm to Arthur H. Ackerhalt; Gail Ackerhalt, $132,000.

• 42 Roycroft Boulevard, Isabelle Fisher; Kevin E. Fisher to Mark S. Cook; Melissa J. Cook, $126,000.

• 45 Guilford Lane Unit 8, Janet Traise to Matthew Donald Roberts, $122,000.

• 4640 Harlem Road, David J. Powers; Patrick M. Powers to David J. Powers, $95,000.

• 3900 Ridge Lea Rd #b, William F. Cannon to Aditi Chauhan; Amit Chauhan, $70,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 125 Sycamore St., Theodora Belniak; John R. Ford to Amber A. Wiehe, $240,000.

• Vacant land Boies Road, Norma Balcom; William G. Balcom to Boies Group LLC, $220,000.

• 773 Warren Drive, Independence Foundation to Exceptional Vitality LLC, $185,000.

• 270 Buffalo Rd Unit 18, Derek T. Schnepper; Nicholas A. Schnepper; Tyler W. Schnepper; Lynn K. Silliman to Kathy J. Pomerhn, $150,000.

BLASDELL

• 75 Kent St., 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Patti J. Ostrander, $155,000.

BOSTON

• 7158 Boston State Road, James F. Borkowski; Patricia L. Borkowski to Joshua D. Brittzalaro, $374,900.

• 8938 Hickory Meadows Road, Belinda M. Kazmierczak; Brian C. Kazmierczak to Gary J. Larson; Heather M. Larson, $269,000.

• 4695 Edgewood Terr, Gertrude Storms; Kenneth W. Storms; Trudy Storms to Brighid K. Moonan; Christopher S. Moonan, $259,500.

• 7301 Cole Road, Richard M. Cimato; Colleen A. Wolfe to Marlo Chase Feyerton; Tamas Feyerton, $250,000.

BUFFALO

• 964 Broadway St., Saif Commercial Inc to Rahma Management LLC, $500,000.

• 480 Ashland Ave., Jonathan D. Kidder; Elizabeth A. Laczi to Christopher Roberts; Joanna Roberts, $410,000.

• 1122 Hertel, Westend Properties of Buffalo LLC to Justice Cedric Isaac Thomas, $400,000.

• 1550 Elmwood Ave., Justin Welch to Joseph Direitinho, $382,000.

• 250 Wellington Road, Robin L. Nebbia to Robert W. Gower; Sally Gower, $309,000.

• 399 Voorhees Ave., Laura J. Murphy to Langston A. Mcelroy; Mary Virginia Mcelroy, $270,125.

• 68 Stevenson St., Michael G. Anderson; Susan J. Anderson to Richard T. Kittinger, $235,000.

• 81 Red Jacket Parkway, Hook&ladder Development LLC to Nicholas Calato, $224,000.

• 77 Allenhurst Road, Nona Bethea Watson to Caitlynn M. Strong; John Z. Strong, $212,500.

• 800 West Ferry Unit 2dd, John Rutkowski to Andrew Fretthold, $210,000.

• 457 14th St., Cellino Brothers Holdings LLC to Jessica L. Braunscheidel, $200,000.

• 160 Prospect Ave., Nicholas Azzarella to Nicholas P. Kozlowski, $179,000.

• 309 North St #14, Roni Carlson to Daniel J. Martinson, $173,000.

• 105 Germain, Queen City Invest LLC to 3503 Corp, $160,000.

• 330 Potomac, 330 Potomac LLC to Team Soda Properties LLC, $151,516.

• 226 14th St., David A. Dubrule to Joanne Certo; Peter Certo, $124,000.

• 33 Kopernik, Pbl Group LLC to Santos Odalys M Morales, $114,800.

• 2228 Kenmore, Jason A. Pennario to Snowbright Lah, $110,000.

• 194 Downing, Putting Around 2 LLC to Timothy W. Riter, $101,500.

• 32 Melvin, Elizabeth Wojcik to Jayna M. Elliott, $99,900.

• 82 Hazelwood, Martin A. Flax to Safiyah Memon, $80,500.

• 403 Olympic Ave., Ave. Z Real Estate LLC to Elvin A. Ramos, $79,100.

• 139 Hinman, Barbara J. Triantafillou to Jan Kowalski, $75,000.

• 208 Benzinger St., Philip Cole to Cynthia Harvey, $75,000.

• 999 Delaware, Mental Health Association of Erie County Foundation Inc to 999 Delaware Ave. LLC, $70,000.

• 23 Andover, Rz Real Estate LLC to Dunedin LLC, $70,000.

• 200 Esser, Coney&ko LLC to Dunedin LLC, $62,000.

• 120 St Marys Road, Gloria Brown to Sitara Nowab Inc, $60,000.

• 255 Breckenridge St., Curtis Mccutcheon to Ronald Scott, $60,000.

• 702 La Salle Ave., Lsf10 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Saima Property Management LLC, $50,000.

• 309 Warwick Ave., Thomas Allen to Jevon Romeo; Christopher Spence, $48,000.

• 38 Bridgeman St., Mary E. Morgan; Mary Morgan; Mark J. Peszko to M&t Bank, $47,421.

• 48 Peace, Earl D. Wilson to Mark Alexander, $40,000.

• 306 Winslow, Jonathan Mims to Rahman Property Management Inc, $36,000.

• 41 Sunnyside, Trena L. Presha; Julie A. Rogers to Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $31,000.

• 396 Busti, Neil A. Durco; Neil Durco to Elx Maintenance LLC, $30,000.

• 428 Gold St., Friends Reliance USA Corporation to James J. Isherwood, $30,000.

• 44 Townsend, Passmore D. Copeland Jr. to Carmen Britt, $20,000.

• 225 Box, Breon Campbell to Ssp Propertys Buf Inc, $18,000.

• 528 Dodge, Brianna Robins to Uddin Nasir, $9,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 688 Dick Road, Duane K. Setter Sr.; Linda A. Setter to Amin Alharbi, $235,000.

• 927 Maryvale Drive, Dean F. Cattieu to Alyssa Dueringer; Kyle T. Taylor, $210,000.

• 42 Albert St., Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Leah Scott; Tyler Scott, $206,700.

• 180 Steven Drive, Jillian M. Kubiak; Matthew M. Kubiak to Amy J. Blaszak, $201,000.

• 51 Olanta, Matthew J. Cramer to Anthony Beback; Alisah Murphy-Niedziela, $175,900.

• 141 Dean Road, Dem Services Inc to Jeffrey Costa; Tiffany Luterek, $174,900.

• 92 Rondelay Drive, Patricia B. Shanahan to Austin Hinman, $171,000.

• 13 Princess Drive, Mirakasa Inc to Jessica R. Kewin; Shane P. Kewin, $165,000.

• 1402 Cleveland Drive, Jonathan Schofield to Jillian L. Yearke, $164,800.

• 4452 Union Road, Christopher Terian; Christopher Alan Terian to Nakia P. Fears, $156,000.

• 1470 Cleveland Drive, Stone Point Development Group LLC to Anne Louise Petti, $154,997.

• 51 Audet Drive, 51 Audet Group Tr to Neal T. Turvey III, $145,000.

• 66 Mafalda Drive, Buffalo Group LLC to Theodore Torres Sr.; Toniette R. Torres, $144,900.

• 120 Allendale Road, Cassie L. Guy to Jennifer Braggs, $135,000.

• 69 Constance, Mechelle Ann Paul to John L. Kling IV; Kelsey Kling, $129,000.

• 48 Cleveland, WNY Reality LLC; WNY Realty LLC to Anthony R. Scibetta, $118,000.

• 29 Wyandotte, David Davis to William Eric Allan; Laura Fitzpatrick, $114,900.

• 35 Gabrielle Drive, Rmf Buyout Acquisition Trust 2018-1 Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Fran Ron Corp, $112,500.

CLARENCE

• 5445 Waterlefe Drive, Tesmer Builders Inc to Patricia L. Nowicki; Philip E. Nowicki, $1,485,304.

• 5653 Ferncrest Ct Unit D, Joseph L. Diamond; Leslie S. Diamond to Robin P. Smith, $379,000.

• 5075 Alexander Drive, Stacey A. Bailey to Matthew Cramer; Valerie Cramer, $205,000.

• 7360 Goodrich Road, Helen Cuoco to Mason Wireless Solutions Ltd, $165,000.

CONCORD

• 9386 Crane Road, Lisa Dekeon; Lisa D. Dekeon to Jared D. Jacobson; Ashley R. Walker-Jacobson, $187,000.

EDEN

• 2815 Kulp Road, John Maurice Hourihane; Wendy E. Zimmer to Sadie L. Bynum, $442,000.

• 8716 Woodside Drive, Patricia J. Schenk to Brian A. Christman; Rheanna E. Christman, $240,000.

ELMA

• 380 Schultz Road, Charline B. Hawk to Howard P. Schultz; Patricia A. Schultz, $625,000.

• 6776 Clinton St., Raymond D. Keane to Kelly Cichocki; Adam P. Cichoki, $290,000.

• 2294 Hall Road, George A. Peppes; George Peppes to Vasilios Peppes, $181,200.

• 7651 Clinton St., Gertrude Unselt; Gertrude G. Unselt to 7651 Clinton LLC, $95,000.

EVANS

• 6610 Lake Shore Road, Joseph Maiorana to Brittany M. Tomaka; Ryan J. Tomaka, $125,000.

• 6919 Wellington Drive, Chad Beers to Desiree A. Korbs, $104,000.

• 1576 Eden-evans Center Road, Southwest Supply Inc to Sherri L. Kozacki, $55,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2116 Harvey Road, Charles A. Thore; Kristen A. Thore to Joseph Jay Bilski, $291,000.

• 2824 Baseline Road, Gregory S. Edwards; Rebecca L. Edwards to Jim Wilkinson; Rebecca Wilkinson, $259,900.

• 1212 Baseline Road, Daniel T. Hiam; Michele A. Hiam to Joan M. Panepinto; Robert Szalapski, $230,000.

HAMBURG

• 3122 Abbott Road, 1291 Group LLC to Almustaqbal Foundation Inc, $650,000.

• 4160 Ridgefield Terrace, Bridget Murphy; William D. Murphy to Cassandra Donnelly; William P. Donnelly, $435,000.

• 4786 Mosey Lane, Christina M. Scanio to Lindsay A. Colbert; Ryan M. Colbert, $349,500.

• 5245 Oakridge Drive, Adam Buchbinder; Cari Buchbinder to Brian E. Jasinski; Kimberly L. Jasinski, $325,000.

• 4746 John Michael Way, Diane L. Smith; Gary L. Smith to Linda Kemp; Richard Neil Kemp, $310,000.

• 2377 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Shannon J. Hanley, $291,545.

• 4169 Allendale Parkway, Lw Smith Inc to 4169 Allendale Parkway LLC, $265,000.

• 35 Scooter Lane, Cassandra L. Donnelly; William P. Donnelly II to Kathryn Campanaro; Colin Littlefield, $225,000.

• 4546 Buckingham Lane, Anthony Pease; Raelene Rohm to Camelle A. Vacanti; Anthony J. Vuich, $220,550.

• 5919 Lakeview Terr, Jd Properties II LLC to Jasmine Thalia Detres, $168,000.

• 5203 Abbott Road, James D. Graffius to Andrew S. Vincent-Tompkins; Peter G. Vincent-Tompkins, $160,000.

• 3614 Wabash Ave., John D. Minch; Pamela R. Minch to Mark B. Ring, $150,000.

• 68 Henderson Place, Nancy A. Noonan; Patrick M. Noonan to Rylee Jo Noonan, $140,000.

• 5079 Glendale Ave., Linda Curtis; Albert Guglielmi; Marion Guglielmi to Bianca Auria; Nicholas J. Curtis, $120,000.

• 4558 Van Peyma Road, Jezewski Suzanne K Est; James Kreuzer to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $104,500.

HOLLAND

• 285 Capitol Heights, Jay R. Stevenson to Corey Winter, $80,000.

• Vacant land Vermont Hill Road, Barbara Paluch to Duane J. Nichter, $5,500.

LANCASTER

• 119 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Daniel D. Frederick Jr.; Danielle L. Frederick, $447,737.

• 524 Hall Road, Mary Szatkowski; Robert Szatkowski to Kenneth W. Storms, $325,000.

• 51 Hemlock Lane, Nancy Czerwik; Susan Czerwik to Michael R. Shaw Jr., $309,900.

• 172 Nathans Trail, Gail Rosenecker; Mark Rosenecker to Mary E. Moffitt; Russell F. Moffitt, $299,000.

• 5151 Genesee St., Kovach Enterprises to Mohamud Khalil, $284,000.

• 3586 Bowen Road, Kristen N. Brand; Joseph Kilijanski to Donna L. Spark, $259,900.

• 459 Central Ave., Lindsay Colbert; Ryan Colbert to Michael Seifert; Nicole Seifert, $215,000.

• 55 Field, Bellissimo Inc to Kahla Taylor; Nicholas Taylor, $193,500.

• 9 Lancaster Ave., Sallie L. Brabant; Michael T. Koestler to Zachary Brinkman; Jessica C. Carman, $183,000.

• 16 James Place, Michael W. Weig to Dennis M. Tremblay, $127,500.

ORCHARD PARK

• 22 Hidden Oak Court, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Patrick T. Liebler; Teresa A. Liebler, $709,900.

• 54 Sonnet Drive, Janette C. Neumeister; Michael J. Neumeister to Martin E. Pietruszewski; Rosemary Pietruszewski, $420,000.

• 5556 Draudt Road, Debra Sparks to Scott E. Klubek; Patricia Omalley-Klubek, $279,000.

• 5295 Big Tree Road, Michael P. Honer Jr. to Crystal G. Gramse; Edward P. Gramse, $222,600.

• Vacant land Sublot 19 Winterhall Road, Ian W. Jones; Monica D. Jones to Winterhall Family Limited Partnership, $127,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 94 Eaton St., Larry E. Rose; Leeann Rose to Alice M. Ayers, $132,000.

• 69 Park St., Susan M. King to Rebecca L. Spencer, $125,145.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 24 Elmwood Pk N, Maria G. Odonnell; Patrick C. Odonnell to Kelly Bird; Shaun Bird, $170,000.

• 3 Colonial Drive, Michael E. Rogers to Jordan R. Cuddahee, $166,000.

• 39 Elmwood Pk S, Carrie Baggett Zellner; Jeremy J. Zellner to Michelle Lee Cioci, $165,000.

• 9 Clinton St., Wendel Properties LLC to Christopher Cameron; Kerri Cameron; Marion G. Cameron, $90,000.

• 34 Johnson St., Dorothy M. Watson; William W. Watson Jr. to Samantha Thomas, $79,300.

TONAWANDA

• 164 Renwood Ave., Jacky Haguet to Isabell Kormanjec; Milan Pupovac, $200,815.

• 41 Louvaine Drive, Robert M. Gregoire to Jonathan A. Plotkin, $190,000.

• 105 Byron Ave., Joseph Bish; James Mackinnon to Anthony J. Felli; Alyssa A. Putman, $176,500.

• 49 West Hazeltine, Danielle Pruitt to Dunedin LLC, $152,000.

• 210 Clark St., Taryn B. Hess to Kasey Sumner, $150,000.

• 63 Parkwood Ave., Eric E. Rodabaugh to Alexander E. Basinski; Ashmita Roka, $146,000.

• 349 Hartford Ave., Jocelyn Setlock to Amanda Gene Jaworek, $134,500.

• 149 Wrexham Ct S, Kirk Geraldine L A to Charles Carlino; Elizabeth Preville, $131,000.

• 162 Hawthorne Ave., Robert C. Knoble to Emily Bailey, $128,162.

• 138 Desmond Drive, Samantha M. Baker; Kevin M. Slon to Vyncent Nguyen, $126,000.

• 23 Delmar Ave., James Czamara to Layan Alkinani, $122,000.

• 1353 Parker Boulevard, Kc Buffalo Enterprises LLC to Dunedin LLC, $118,000.

• 255 Mcconkey Drive, Keybank NA to Michael Eggers, $95,000.

• 67 Euclid Ave., Mark Aquino; Carol E. Maggiore; Carole E. Slisz to Rymato Inc; Kc Buffalo Enterprises LLC, $74,801.

• 2520 Kenmore Ave., Racer Properties LLC to Ahjs Investors LLC, $60,000.

WEST SENECA

• 3961 Clinton St., Carl J. Kamph; Carol Kamph to James C. Treadway, $260,000.

• 64 Partridge Lane, Mark E. Smith; Susan E. Smith to Jonathan D. Wright; Sarah A. Wright, $222,000.

• 97 Pamela Court, Elizabeth Jasinski; William Jasinski to Eileen Brooks, $215,000.

• 5 Gardenville On The Green, Helen E. Barrett to Susan L. Riorden; Terrence J. Riorden, $172,500.

• 732 Harlem Road, Patricia Brice; Carol A. Roberts to Riley C. Gregoire, $135,000.

• 1050 Reserve Rd #2, Linda C. Wiecek; Mark L. Wiecek to Kathleen Emmerling, $82,000.