ENRIGHT - Laurie Anne Of Albany, age 51, May 27, 2020, cherished daughter of Joseph and Laureen (nee Grajek); beloved sister of Joseph (Amanda); loving aunt of Ethan, Alexa and Aidan; devoted companion of Kirk Anne. Due to the Current Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Care Crisis a Celebration of Laurie's Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Those wishing may make memorials to Caring and Sharing at St. Mother Teresa Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY 14043.