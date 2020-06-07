ENGLISH, James B.

Of Lancaster, NY, May 24, 2020, age 90, beloved husband of the late Marilyn A. (nee Chriss) English; dearest father of Lynn (Christopher) Pino, Jim and John (Mary) English; cherished grandfather of Lucienne Cook, Christopher (Patricia) Pino, Marisa Pino and Nicolas Pino; great-grandfather of Sean and Elizabeth; loving son of the late Joseph and Mary (Seiler) English; brother of the late Joseph (late Eleanor) and Paul (Marilyn) English. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held for immediate family. Interment at St. mary's Cemetery in Lancaster. Jim was a longtime employee of National Fuel. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.