ELIA, Michael J.

ELIA - Michael J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 3, 2020. Loving Papa of Michael S. Elia and Alexander J. (Caitlin) Elia; loving son of Elaine (nee Lail) Elia and Carmen Elia; dear brother of Nicholas (late Diane) Elia and Carlaine (Peter) Ericsson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to current social gathering limitations, Services will be privately attended by family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com