ECKERT - Charles "Jerry"

Of Largo, FL, 80, passed away peacefully on, May 27, 2020. Jerry was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Charles and Vivian Eckert. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (Kotlowski); in-laws Louise and Ron DeJames, nieces Diane Daly and Dana DeJames and great-niece Darcy Perin. He leaves behind many loyal friends in Largo, FL, Buffalo and Auburn, NY, and especially musicians in Florida. A Requiem Mass and memorial service will be organized in Florida, once people are able to gather safely.