Deaths Death Notices
DUVE, Catherine M. (Manhardt)
DUVE - Catherine M. (nee Manhardt)
June 3, 2020, beloved wife of 65 years; to Richard Duve; loving mother to Robert (Karen), Thomas (Diane) Duve, Jennifer (David) Prisaznuk, Ryan (Melissa) and the late James and Richard Duve; dear grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of two; sister of the late Lois Bird and Ruth Perry. No prior visitation. Graveside Services will be held at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. Condolences online may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
