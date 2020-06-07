DREZEK, Florence G. (Lasek)

DREZEK - Florence G. (nee Lasek)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, May 31, 2020, beloved wife of the late Peter Drezek; dear mother of Donald (Judy) Drezek and Beverly (Ross) Alaimo-Diloro; step-grandmother of Justin (Katie) and step-great-grandmother of Alex and Lucas; sister of the late Rose (late Stanley) Klimczak, Frank (late Celia) Lasek, Marie (late Alfred) Helwig and Joyce (late Frank) Jankowski; survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Drezek was a member of the Cheektowaga Seniors, an avid Bingo player and a J.C. Penney retiree. Funeral Service private. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.