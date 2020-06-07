DRAPER, Lynn Ann (Field)

Age 71, of Lewiston, entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, NY. Lynn was born on February 8, 1949 in Buffalo, NY. She is the daughter of the late Robert and the late Doloris (Nichols) Field. Lynn was a graduate of Maryvale High School and Erie Community College. She was employed at Fichte Endl and Elmer Eyecare as an Optician and Manager working with Dr. Fichte for almost 25 years. Lynn was known in Lewiston for her homemade cookies and other baked goods that she loved to share with her friends. Lynn is survived by a son Michael (Anne DeFazio) Draper of Lewiston and a daughter Colleen (Samuel) Wojtczak of Missouri; also surviving is her brother Robert (Carol) Field; her wonderful grandchildren who loved her very much, Aaron, Eliyah, Samantha, Charlotte and Anthony; also nephews, many cousins and friends. No services will be held per Lynn's wishes. Memorials may be made to Lewiston Community Lions Club P.O. Box 249 Lewiston, NY 14092. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES Lewiston, NY. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.