DOYLE, Leona (Sickau)

Passed away on June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Doyle Sr.; dear mother of Patrick (Amy) Doyle, Eric (Deborah) Doyle, Jayne (Patrick) Delaney and the late Thomas Doyle; loving grandmother of Katie, Meghan, Caryn, Kaitlyn and Ryan Doyle, Evan, Connor and Fallon Delaney; great-grandmother of four, daughter of the late Oscar and Letha (Ostrander) Sickau. Private wake services and burial at Hillcrest Cemetery were held at the request of the family due to the current health conditions in our area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Roswell Park Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com