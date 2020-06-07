DODSON, Hazel R. (Martin)

DODSON - Hazel R.

(nee Martin)

June 4, 2020, age 86, beloved wife of the late James E. Dodson; loving mother of Onda (late Edward) Simmons, Sherry (Thomas) Barstow, and Tracey (Charles) Papia; cherished grandmother of Justin (Thuy) Barstow, Jessica (Jade Marshall) Papia, Stephen (Angela) Papia, and Casey (Brian Jones) Papia; adored great grandmother of Elliot Papia; dearest sister of Kay (late Ronald) Little; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service in Parkside Lutheran Church will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Hazel's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com