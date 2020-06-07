DiCARLO, Geraldine M. (Muscarella)

DiCARLO - Geraldine M. (nee Muscarella)

June 2, 2020, age 81; beloved mother of Deborah (David Sr.) Genco, Audrey (Michael Sr.) Genco, Louis (Michele) DiCarlo and Lyn (Paul) Mogavero; loving grandmother of David Jr., Michael Jr., Hope, Daniel, Benjamin, Dylan, Mia, Anthony and Charles; dear sister of Barbara (Peter) Panneri, Joyce Schaaf and the late Samuel Muscarella; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in Geraldine's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Geraldine's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com