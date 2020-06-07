DESBECKER, Lorrie R.

DESBECKER - Lorrie R. May 30, 2020, daughter of the late Sheila Desbecker and the late Robert Desbecker; sister of Barbara Desbecker (Gerard) Novy of Chicago, IL; Susan Desbecker (Charles) Calabrese of Buffalo; Sharon Desbecker of Concord, MA; and the late brother, Arnold Desbecker. Lorrie is also survived by special nieces Kristin, Lisa, Adrienne, and Alice; uncle John Desbecker; Desbecker cousins; the Morris and Cherry cousins; special family-friend Toby Laping; and the Canopy of Neighbors Family. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully welcomed to The Canopy of Neighbors, Inc., 805 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209 or at www.canopyofneighbors.org. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com