DeLUCIA, Gerald W. "Jerry"

Of Kenmore, NY, May 14, 2020. Dearest father of Colleen G. and Dominic W. DeLucia; grandfather of Benjamin; son of the late Francis and Grace M. (Darker) DeLucia; brother of Gail (Raymond) Chatten and Cheryl (late Kenneth) Burt. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com