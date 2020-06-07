DARSZEWSKI, Aileen E. (Wingeier)

Age 92, of Springville, NY, died May 31, 2020, beloved companion of 56 years, Gordon Belscher; mother of Daniel (Joanne) Darszewski, Sally (George) Wittmeyer and the late Ronald Darszewski; sister of Andy Wingeier and the late Arnold and Bill Wingeier; survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; preceded in death by a grandchild. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment to be held in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com