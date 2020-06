D'ANNA, Ronald R.

D'ANNA - Ronald R. June 4, 2020, age 80, beloved husband of 42 years to Nina (nee Serianni) D'Anna; dear father of Ronald D. D'Anna and David J. D'Anna; brother of John "Jack" D'Anna and Dolores (late Robert) Laurrie; brother-in-law of Margaret (late Sam) George and the late Rose (late Dennis) Morgan. No Prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Affectionately known as "Doc D'Anna" by his students at Maryvale where he taught for 35 years. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Ronald's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com