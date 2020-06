DAIGLER, William E.

DAIGLER - William E. June 4, 2020, age 85 of Depew, NY, beloved husband of Nancy L. (nee Barber) Daigler; dearest father of William J. Daigler, late Deborah Pitcher, David (Candice) Daigler, Christopher (Robin) Werdein and Jeffrey (Kelly) Werdein; grandfather of Jennifer (John) Foote, Michael (Susan) Pitcher, Ryan Werdein, Claire Werdein and great-grandfather of Lorelai; son of the late William and Theresa (nee Probst) Daigler; brother of the late Geraldine Pestka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private family services were held. Mr. Daigler served in the US Army, was a lifetime member of Pine Hill Fire Dept. #5 Exempts and the Swormville American Legion. Arrangements were made by the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.