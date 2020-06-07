Cwick, Craig M.

Cwick - Craig M. Of Hamburg, NY, May 25, 2020, predeceased by fiance;e Leilah Cummings; parents, Edward "Bill" and Ruth Cwick and nephew Peter Janker; survived by sisters, Melinda (Tim) Booth, Suzanna (Mark) Janker, nephew Tomas, nieces Caitlin and Shannon and Leilah's children Michael and Johannah. Craig graduated from Canisius High School, John Carroll University and Cum Laude from Vermont Law School. He practiced law in Hamburg for over 25 years, served as Deputy Town Attorney and was a member of the Hamburg IDA. A Celebration of Craig's Life will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com