Cuomo loosens graduation restrictions, but schools say it's too late

High schools across the state can begin planning socially distant graduation ceremonies for late June, but with no more than 150 people in attendance, under new guidance announced Sunday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Cuomo said he is permitting the outdoor ceremonies beginning June 26, giving schools and districts enough time to begin planning the programs.

But it may already be too late for that, since many Western New York schools have already formulated their plans.

“We start tomorrow, and we’re not going to change our plans at this point. We’ll be all done by then,” said Elena Cala, spokeswoman for the Buffalo Public Schools. “It might be different for districts that have one or two high schools, but we’ve got 21.”

Cala said individual school principals worked out their own arrangements “that are tailor-made to their populations,” using different forms of ceremonies. A few are doing it virtually, but “a lot of them will have some sort of in-person element in order to make it intimate and more memorable.”

Some will take more than one day, including International Preparatory School, which kicks off Buffalo's graduations on Monday.

Frontier High School had previously unveiled plans to use the Lancaster Speedway for graduation on June 28, and obtained state permission to do so. The state on Thursday issued new guidance for graduation ceremonies, allowing drive-thru graduations, graduations at drive-in theaters, individual ceremonies at homes and small group gatherings of no more than 10 people, in addition to virtual events online.

And Hamburg High School postponed its graduation until Aug. 1, to allow more time for restrictions to loosen. The district has made plans for three options, including an indoor ceremony at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, an outdoor event at its football field, or an in-car mobile distribution of diplomas that will travel to students' homes.

"We plan to have whatever graduation ceremony is allowable under the governor’s directives at that point," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell. So Cuomo's announcement "doesn't really impact us at this point."

The governor's attendance limit also may still be too restrictive for many high schools.

Niagara Falls High School has 400 students in its graduating class, so "we would have to do a minimum of three ceremonies, just to get the kids that need to be there," said Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie. "That's without parents."

Laurrie said he plans to speak to the senior class officers and advisers, as well as the high school administration, and leave it up to them to decide. But the cap of 150 people flies in the face of what the high school students have long said they wanted: a unified event.

"It’s not out of the question, but it isn’t the plan," Laurrie said. "It’s worth a conversation but we haven’t made any decision to change because of the largeness of our class."

Instead, the plan is a procession on June 27, with cars assembling at the school's fieldhouse and then driving to a large tent, where students would receive their diplomas and have their photos taken.

Cuomo also announced that – in celebration of the state's achievements in the battle against the novel coronavirus – he has directed that 14 landmarks across the state will be lit in blue and gold Sunday night and will project the "New York Tough" slogan, to honor the work of New Yorkers in flattening the curve of the pandemic. One of the designated landmarks is Niagara Falls.

"We have come a long way in the fight against Covid-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary," Cuomo said. "Forget flattening the curve of the virus – we bent the curve, and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment."