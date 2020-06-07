COUSHAINE, Charles M.

COUSHAINE - Charles M. Charles M. Coushaine, age 90, died peacefully on May 25, 2020, at GreenFields Continuing Care Community in Lancaster, New York. He was born in Buffalo, New York to the late Charles and Amelia (Tulowecki) Coushaine. He graduated from Buffalo State College in 1952 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education. He received his Master's Degree in Business from the University of Buffalo in 1953. He worked for many years in the computer industry. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War as a counterintelligence officer. He was predeceased by his first wife Rosemary (Wrenn) Coushaine who died in 1963. He was predeceased by his second wife Mary (Corcoran) Coushaine who died in 1997. He was the loving husband of his wife Genevieve (Bartholomew) Coushaine of 22 years. He is survived by his brother John Coushaine of Fairport, NY and his sister Kathryn (Patrick) Ferrara of Lake View, NY. We would especially like to thank Kathryn and Patrick for the exceptional kindness and loving care they provided to our Dad. He is survived by his eight children, Carolyn (Thomas) Furtek of South Hadley, MA; Cynthia (deceased Raymond) Long of Ludlow, MA; Claudia (deceased Donald) Orcutt of Chicopee, MA; Charles (Jeannie) Coushaine of Port Charlotte, FL; Catherine (partner Rex Haskin) Coushaine of Apollo Beach, FL; Cyril (Susan) Coushaine of New York, NY; Paul (Karen) Coushaine of East Granby, CT; and Mary Beth (Andrew) Coushaine-Goddeau of Belchertown, MA. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, one who predeceased him, and 3 great-grandchildren. He leaves many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Genevieve's nine children; Rosanne Przywara, Diane Malecki, Patricia Widmer, Michael Kibler, Joseph Kibler, Elizabeth Brooks, David Kibler, Mary Ann Arnold, Steven Kibler, and their spouses. We are deeply appreciative of all the love and support the Kibler family has given to our Dad over the years. During his lifetime, Charles enjoyed many pastimes like photography, camping, woodworking, computers, and playing cards. His favorite activity was reading the daily newspaper undisturbed. He enjoyed visiting his children when he was able to. He had many witty sayings which his children and grandchildren will be repeating for many years to come, thinking of him fondly. Services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org