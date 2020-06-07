COFFIELD, Alfred P.

COFFIELD - Alfred P. Entered into rest on May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna J. (nee Pollack) Coffield; devoted father of Darrell (Jennifer) Coffield, Eric (Jennifer) Coffield and Tonya (late Jason) Bulas; cherished grandfather of Ashlyn, Casey, Brenna, Jake, Drew, Charlize, Cooper and Jamie; adored great-grandfather to Kyleigh; also survived by relatives and friends. Al was a US Army Veteran. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com