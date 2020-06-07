CLOTHIER, Joseph M., Sr.

CLOTHIER - Joseph M., Sr. Of Niagara Falls, NY, entered into eternal life Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 77, dearest father of Joseph M. (Melissa) Clothier Jr., Karen Bottom and Kathleen (Dean) Neff; proud grandfather of Chuck, Kayla (Doug), JoJo, Jenna, JJ, Jacob and Jaxon; and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of Vicky (Carl) Roth, Pete (Sue) Mioducki, Bonnie Stewart, Kim (Jim) Thompson and Mark Mioducki; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was a retired employee of Clean as a Whistle. He was a member of the VFW, PAC and the Moose Tonawanda Lodge No. 2163. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made in Joseph's honor to the Niagara SPCA. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, 692-0271.