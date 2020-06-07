CIRILLI, Elena (DiRisio)

CIRILLI - Elena (nee DiRisio)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bruno A. Cirilli; devoted mother of Luisa (Walter) DiCioccio and Vincent (Stefanie Fife) Cirilli; cherished grandmother of Rosanna (Christopher) Thomas, Walter Jr. (Bridget) and Michael DiCioccio; great-grandmother of Isabel; loving daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna DiRisio; dear sister of Teresa (late A. John) Peters and the late Cassio (late Anita) DiRisio and the late Lucia DiRisio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to current social gathering limitations, visitation and services will be privately attended by family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church will officiate, followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church will be scheduled at a later date. Leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com