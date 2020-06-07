CHASE, Marilyn M. (Wilson)

Of Tonawanda, June 4, 2020, beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Chase; devoted mother of Carolyn Chase, Wendy (John) Wells and Naomi Chase (Charles); cherished grandmother of Robert (Tam), Richard, Megan, Justin, Charlie and the late Russell; fond great-grandmother of Kaitlyn and Russell; loving daughter of the late Harry and Nell Wilson; dear sister of Perry (Mary) Wilson, Elaine (late Richard) Verhagen and late Harrison Wilson; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Marilyn's name to PETA would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com