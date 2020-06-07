CAPORALI, Rose (Mazza)

Passed away on May 29, 2020. Besides her husband, Aldo (Copper) Caporali, Rose is also predeceased by sisters, Palma (Pam) Enso (Chick) Casseri, Lena (John) Riggio; and brother, Sebastian (Sugar) (Shirley) Mazza. She is survived by a sister, Concetta (Jennie) Martino and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be remembered for her generosity and wonderful sense of humor. Service and burial will be PRIVATE at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Please visit rossakron.com