CAMPANELLA, Jerome

CAMPANELLA - Jerome June 3, 2020, at age 68, loving father of Brittney (Anthony) Claridades; beloved brother of Angela (Thomas) Williams, Anna Marie (Victor) Peluso and the late Adeline (survived by Jerry) Leopold; also survived by four nieces and a great-niece and nephew. A private interment to be held in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com