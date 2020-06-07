CAMILLERI, John S., Jr.

CAMILLERI - John S., Jr. Of Grand Island, NY. Unexpectedly in an airplane accident in Carlinville, IL, May 31, 2020. Dear son of John S. and Gail L. (Stutzman) Camilleri; brother of Anthony (Sue) and Samuel (Emilie) Camilleri; dearest friend of Tierney Smith; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, a niece, nephew and cousins. Because of the Covid-19 event and social distancing, a private Church Funeral Service and Entombment will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. John was an employee of Fresenius Kabi. A Memorial contribution to Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., Buffalo, NY 14224 is preferred. Sign online register at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com