Buffalo man dies after being shot multiple times

Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night.

Northeast District officers responded to the call at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, in the Kensington-Bailey area.

Detectives said a man was struck by gunfire multiple times. The 36-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Police Department's Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.