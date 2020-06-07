Share this article

Open for business
Find out the latest updates from local businesses as our region reopens.
print logo

Buffalo man dies after being shot multiple times

Published |Updated

Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night.

Northeast District officers responded to the call at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, in the Kensington-Bailey area.

Detectives said a man was struck by gunfire multiple times. The 36-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Police Department's Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

Deidre WilliamsDeidre Williams– Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment